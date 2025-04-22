WWE fans got a fascinating peek behind the curtain recently thanks to The Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and the newly released trailers for Netflix’s upcoming docuseries, WWE: Unreal. Together, these sources have unearthed a number of potential creative directions WWE had been exploring for WrestleMania season.

The buzz began late last year when speculative matchups started surfacing online—matchups that were later shown scribbled on a whiteboard in the trailer for Unreal. According to sources, the board captured early-stage booking concepts—some more serious than others—with talent even appearing more than once as WWE evaluated various scenarios. As one top talent reportedly joked late in 2023, many plans seemed to hinge on one man: “We’re at the mercy of Dwayne.”

During his McAfee interview, The Rock corroborated reports that there were no immediate plans for a John Cena heel turn as of WWE Bad Blood. He admitted his involvement in the Elimination Chamber wasn’t confirmed until about a month beforehand, and that the direction—including Cena’s turn—came together during that time. The Rock also revealed that he had advocated for a heel turn for Cody Rhodes. Internal discussions as far back as November pointed to Cody vs. Cena being a major match, but neither star was originally set to flip sides at that stage.

One intriguing matchup shown on the whiteboard was The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Judgment Day. It had been speculated on a post-Raw discussion show, but backstage sources have since shared that Bo Dallas’ absence put those plans on ice. Some talent had not even been approached about the match prior to plans shifting.

Another creative idea floated within WWE was Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax. Although it circulated internally, Cargill’s injury ultimately saw the company pivot toward a different direction featuring Naomi. Meanwhile, a women’s title match pitting Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton had been on WWE’s radar by December—even before Charlotte’s return from injury.

Charlotte also appeared on the whiteboard as part of a tag team match: Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs. IYO SKY & Asuka. This bout never made it to the talent pitch phase, though Lynch was reportedly considered for a separate creative direction at the time. The speculative pairing did tie into earlier reports about WWE weighing options for Asuka’s return storyline.

Major names like CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Roman Reigns appeared on the board multiple times, reflecting the uncertainty around top-tier matches. WWE had clearly been weighing different configurations as creative plans evolved.

One confirmed direction back in January was Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, though IYO SKY was later added to the mix as ideas shifted. In addition, Gunther vs. Jey Uso was internally penciled in around mid-January.

The whiteboard also hinted at potential debuts and returns. Notably, Joe Hendry was reportedly contacted shortly after Kevin Owens’ injury became public, with TNA talent learning about the situation the day before a scheduled match. While names like Aleister Black and Rusev were considered, WWE reportedly preferred to hold off on their returns until after WrestleMania due to long-term creative plans. A prior report from Cory Hays of PWN and Bodyslam stated that Randy Orton pushed for Hendry to be included—a claim now confirmed by internal sources.

Elsewhere, matches such as Chad Gable vs. Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens had been locked in well in advance. And prior to being sidelined, AJ Styles was the working plan for a marquee showdown with Logan Paul.

