Former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss was originally expected to be one of three top female stars returning in early 2025, alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. However, Bliss’ return now appears to be delayed indefinitely, potentially due to backstage issues.

WWE’s creative team was reportedly instructed to put all plans involving Bliss “on hold indefinitely.” This decision came after her return was initially scripted for an episode of Raw in San Jose, CA, a few weeks ago. A storyline had been developed to reintroduce her character, connecting her with the Wyatt Sicks stable. However, those plans were abruptly canceled, and the Wyatt Sicks were instead moved to the SmackDown brand. Reports suggest that any future creative plans for the Wyatt faction will no longer involve Bliss.

The reason for shelving Bliss’ return is unclear. One source speculated that a possible contract issue might be the cause, though this remains unconfirmed. Other insiders have stated they are unaware of any specific problems. Bliss remains under contract from a previous deal signed before her absence in 2023. Additionally, WWE likely extended her contract to account for her inactivity during this period.

While some fans might speculate that WWE scrapped her Raw return to set up a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble, reports indicate this is not the case. Bliss is not currently planned as an entrant in the Rumble, nor have there been any creative discussions about including her in the match.

Initially, it was believed Bliss would return in time for the WrestleMania buildup, which traditionally begins with the Royal Rumble. However, her status for WrestleMania season now seems uncertain.

