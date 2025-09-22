Becky Lynch truly is “The Man.”

Not only does Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report say it, her peers do as well.

Many of them.

Becky Lynch wrestled alongside Seth Rollins against fellow married WWE power couple CM Punk and AJ Lee at the historic event ushering in the WWE on ESPN era, WrestlePalooza: Indianapolis.

The bout featured AJ Lee in her in-ring comeback for the first time in over ten years, which also happened to be, by far, the longest match in AJ Lee’s entire pro wrestling career.

According to WWE sources, the match went well, with much of the specific credit going to “Big Time Becks” for helping to pull a “big time performance” out of AJ Lee following an absence of over a decade from the squared circle.

In fact, it’s an attribute that Becky Lynch has gained a reputation for in recent years.

Multiple WWE sources, including many on the active talent roster, have pointed out that Lynch has been doing what she did this past Saturday night for years.

Examples include her work with Amy “Lita” Dumas at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event, her multi-show and match rivalry with Trish Stratus in 2023, and her recent work with Nikki Bella, most notably their match at WWE Clash In Paris 2025.

Apparently Lynch views these situations as a very welcome challenge to herself personally, and the company has placed a lot of faith in her to deliver when they come up.

It’s said to be at the point right now that a number of women’s wrestling legends that have sought out comebacks have specifically requested to work with Becky Lynch, both because she’s arguably the top star in the women’s landscape in modern day WWE, and because it’s more likely than not that it will result in some of the best work of their career.

As noted, there has already been rumors of a Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee rivalry for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, which Lynch currently owns.

I have recovered the unedited footage which clearly shows that I was attacked by a rogue bee at the end of the match. I have not tapped out in over 6 years and if it wasn’t for the blatant bias of that crooked referee who so obviously saw that I was being ambushed by the vicious… pic.twitter.com/jLqfJdTv9p — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 22, 2025

