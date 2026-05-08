New details have surfaced regarding Roman Reigns being pulled from multiple WWE television dates heading into June, with clarification now emerging on the internal reasoning behind the change.

According to Dave Meltzer, Reigns was initially scheduled to appear on all June episodes of Raw as WWE built toward the Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 27.

However, those plans shifted and he was later removed from promotional material once it became clear he would not be involved in the Saudi Arabia event.

In Friday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Meltzer explained that the early advertising wasn’t unusual given WWE’s long-range promotional strategy, noting that plans are often not fully locked in that far out.

“When they do the ads say two months out unless it ‘s Mania they don’t have the plans fully mapped out,” Meltzer wrote. “It was noted that sometimes Punk, who is on most but not all shows, would be advertised at first until they get closer to the day and then if it’s a show he’s not on, when they get the creative down or a show he’ll miss, then they’ll pull him.“

He also expanded specifically on Reigns’ situation and how his absence from certain dates was handled internally.

“Now, if he does lose the title to Fatu, there would be a story but multiple people just said it was dates he probably shouldn’t have been listed on to begin with as they weren’t final, and he was removed very quickly from the advertising of those dates.”

Meltzer further addressed online speculation that Reigns may have been asked to take a pay cut, firmly pushing back on that idea.

“Reigns is literally just about the last person in the company who would have been asked to take a pay cut.”

As for his upcoming schedule, Meltzer noted Reigns is still expected to remain a key part of Raw through the end of May due to his involvement with Backlash and the Clash in Italy, but will be off the Night of Champions card.

“Reigns will remain on Raw most weeks through the end of May because he’s doing Backlash and then the Clash in Italy, but he’s off Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia so won’t be on the TV leading to that. He’ll be back on in July building to SummerSlam as things stand right now.”