The wheels were in motion for the TNA Wrestling termination of former TNA President Scott D’Amore for the past month.

Fightful Select reported the news on Tuesday, adding that D’Amore adamantly fought to stay with the promotion, but was ultimately released with Anthem wanting to present it as a “mutual departure.”

D’Amore, for his part, was insistent that the two sides did not refer to his departure as a “mutual decision.”

Talent within TNA Wrestling had the news presented to them as if D’Amore stepped down from the position he held for the past several years, but that was not the case.

Ontario, where Anthem is based, has strict employee laws for employers, and the decision not to agree that D’Amore’s departure was mutual was in his best interest moving forward.

The aforementioned Fightful Select report also indicates that there was correspondence between both sides to help with the transition to new TNA President Anthony Cicione, who D’Amore has spoken highly of, even if he didn’t want to leave the role.

A few weeks after the news of his termination became clear, D’Amore reportedly made efforts to purchase TNA Wrestling, which were rejected outright. There were also rumors of D’Amore trying to buy the company before his termination, however that was only before the firing was public knowledge, not before he himself became aware.

Overall, many of the talents in TNA Wrestling were said to be “overwhelmed and unhappy” about the move away from Scott D’Amore as TNA President, as many were loyal to him after working with him for so many years.