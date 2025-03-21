Jeff Jarrett was backstage at last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping in Omaha, marking his return to TV after an extended absence.

The journey to the event was described as chaotic, with travel disruptions impacting nearly everyone involved. Most of the talent scheduled for the show adjusted their plans to arrive on Tuesday, while those who stuck to their original day-of-travel itineraries were unable to make it in. Reports indicate that many individuals—both on-screen performers and backstage crew—were forced to reroute their flights, land in alternate cities, and then drive for hours through treacherous blizzard conditions just to be part of the broadcast. The return trip home was equally challenging, with talent and staff enduring a grueling process simply to get back.

One source specifically highlighted Mercedes Moné’s determination, saying she “moved heaven and Earth” to ensure she arrived for Dynamite.

Looking ahead, AEW is set to hold back-to-back shows in Detroit at the Masonic Temple Theater on May 7 and May 8.

