The Rock has officially returned to SmackDown, and the decision came together at the last minute this week.

According to sources familiar with the situation, WWE’s creative team was informed of The Rock’s involvement just days before the show, catching many within the company by surprise.

During his appearance, The Rock made several major announcements: WrestleMania 42 will take place in New Orleans, he has his sights set on Cody Rhodes’ “soul,” and he will be present at Elimination Chamber to see if Cody is willing to give it up.

As for what this means moving forward, details are still emerging. Plans had previously been in place for Cody Rhodes to face John Cena, dating back to late last year. Additionally, Roman Reigns was initially slated to face CM Punk, with later discussions incorporating a potential triple threat involving Reigns, Punk, and Seth Rollins.

As recently as October, WWE’s creative direction was being mapped out under the assumption that The Rock would not be available for WrestleMania. This belief persisted up until this past week. At one point, a top talent even joked that WrestleMania was “at the mercy of Dwayne.”

Internally, adjustments had already been made ahead of SmackDown, with Cody Rhodes being removed from the scheduled main event. Sources within WWE indicate that the developments surrounding The Rock’s return came together at the last moment, and even those within the company remain uncertain about the next steps.

Cristian Scovell was credited as the writer for the segment, having worked on most of Cody Rhodes’ material. Michael Hayes was listed as the segment’s producer. While a writer was assigned, The Rock is not required to adhere strictly to scripts—raising the question of whether his repeated use of “f**k” was planned. The profanity was ultimately censored on the broadcast.

(H/T: Fightful Select)