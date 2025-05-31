WWE Evolution 2 is officially happening, and the early backstage reactions from within the company are very interesting, to say the least.

While speculation about a second all-women’s premium live event had been circulating for weeks, the vast majority of WWE’s women’s division only found out about the show when it was announced publicly during the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC and Peacock last weekend. There were a few exceptions — select top-tier stars and one legendary name were given advance notice. That same legend may even be booked for the event.

Reactions to the announcement have been mixed internally.

Several talents acknowledged the significance of another Evolution event, but pointed to issues with how the original show ended — particularly the “curtain call” moment, something they felt wouldn’t have been done for a men’s main event.

One source noted concern that if the show struggles in comparison to the Beyoncé concert happening nearby — which has already driven up hotel rates — it might be used as justification for shelving future installments.

A top name within the company questioned the timing of the show altogether, expressing concern about WWE’s already crowded PLE calendar and wondering how Evolution 2 will fit into the broader picture.

On the flip side, a respected veteran expressed optimism, saying they hope the event gives underutilized women a platform to showcase their abilities. They also emphasized the importance of blending legends with current stars to elevate the division — but stressed that WWE needs to actively build the event if they want it to succeed.

Overall, enthusiasm among the roster was more muted than expected. Much of that stems from recent creative frustration within the women’s division and the lack of internal communication regarding the show’s announcement.

WWE Evolution 2 is scheduled to take place during a busy three-event stretch in two days, with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and NXT Great American Bash both taking place on July 12, and WWE Evolution 2 going down the following event on July 13. All shows will emanate from Atlanta, GA., with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolution 2 taking place at State Farm Arena, while NXT Great American Bash will be hosted at Center Stage.

