Despite ongoing security concerns surrounding Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is reportedly still expected to take place as scheduled.

According to a new report, sources working on-site in Saudi Arabia have been preparing for the November 7 premium live event for several weeks and fully expect the show to move forward as planned.

While the situation remains subject to change, there have been no indications from those involved in the event’s production that WWE is preparing to relocate the show.

Ariel Helwani recently reported that some production crew members working on the Power Slap event scheduled for the previous day will fly into Bahrain before making a five-hour bus trip to Riyadh. WWE is scheduled to hold Crown Jewel in the city the following night.

Sources working on-site reportedly downplayed the severity of the situation, with some claiming that conditions are “nowhere near as bad as the media makes it out to be.”

However, WWE talent and staff members contacted for the report have expressed understandable concerns about traveling to the region, particularly after the U.S. Embassy urged Americans to exercise extreme caution at Saudi Arabian airports.

Meanwhile, questions also remain regarding WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

During a recent podcast, Eric Bischoff speculated that The Sphere in Las Vegas could potentially serve as a backup location for WrestleMania, stating that he would be “shocked” if WWE wasn’t considering the venue.

That possibility remains strictly speculation, however, with no reports indicating that WWE has made arrangements to hold WrestleMania at The Sphere.

WWE has yet to officially announce the dates for WrestleMania 43. Previous reports indicated that the company had been planning to make an announcement during Crown Jewel week, although it remains unclear whether that timetable has changed due to the situation in Saudi Arabia.

Brandon Thurston and John Pollock recently reported that April 10 and April 11 are the dates internally targeted for WrestleMania 43.

Those dates would present a scheduling conflict with The Sphere, where John Mayer is currently booked for performances from April 8 through April 18, 2027. Oprah Winfrey is also scheduled for appearances at the venue from April 2 through April 4.

While the weekend of April 24 and April 25 could potentially provide an opening, there has been no indication that WWE is pursuing those dates or the venue.

For now, WWE Crown Jewel remains scheduled for November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Results coverage.

Roman Reigns takes on Sami Zayn for the WWE Crown Jewel Championship at RiyadhSeason 🔥🏆 November 7 🗓️

Riyadh Season Stadium – KAFD 📍 Book your ticket now 🎟️

https://t.co/Ey4fYGl45e https://t.co/LHzcitr4w6 — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) October 26, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)