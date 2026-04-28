Santos Escobar’s WWE run has come to an end, with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion now on track to become a free agent in the coming months.

Escobar had technically reached free agency last year when his previous deal expired and he was briefly moved to WWE’s alumni section.

While both sides had interest in continuing their relationship, negotiations stalled at the time, opening the door for other opportunities.

There was internal belief within the industry that Escobar could have landed in CMLL during that window, which may have also led to appearances in AEW through working relationships.

WWE ultimately came back with a strong offer that secured his return. And yet, things didn’t play out as expected.

Despite the financial commitment, Escobar was rarely utilized on WWE programming following the new deal. While he was backstage for at least one main roster show, most of his in-ring work came through AAA appearances rather than WWE television.

Following a March outing for AAA where he appeared to struggle physically, Escobar later revealed that he required triceps surgery.

The timing couldn’t have been worse.

WWE officials are said to expect Escobar to be close to cleared by the time his 90-day non-compete clause expires. In the meantime, he has been allowed to use the WWE Performance Center to rehab the injury during that window.

Looking ahead, there is an expectation that prior conversations with CMLL could resume once he officially hits the open market.

(H/T: Fightful Select)