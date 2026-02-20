Two sidelined WWE headliners are reportedly going all-out in hopes of fast-tracking their returns.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker are attacking their rehabilitation with serious intensity following their respective injuries.

“Rollins and Breakker are both said to be rehabbing their asses off to get back as soon as they can,” Meltzer wrote.

That urgency makes sense.

As of February 2026, both absences have forced major adjustments to WWE’s long-term creative plans. Breakker’s stunning betrayal of Rollins in October 2025 was widely viewed internally as the launching point for a marquee singles showdown, one many expected to culminate at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

Instead, injuries have thrown those plans into flux.

Breakker reportedly required emergency surgery after suffering a severe hernia during a Raw segment in which he flipped the announce table.

Early recovery estimates ranged from 12 weeks to as long as six months, immediately casting doubt on whether he would be ready for WWE’s biggest stage in April.

Rollins, meanwhile, suffered a torn rotator cuff at WWE Crown Jewel in October. The injury required surgery and ultimately forced him to vacate the World Heavyweight Championship, dramatically reshaping the company’s main event landscape.

And that’s not all.

Rollins has previously spoken openly about chronic neck and back pain accumulated over the course of his career, adding another layer of complexity to his comeback timeline.

The original storyline twist played out on the October 13, 2025 episode of WWE Raw, when Breakker turned on Rollins to end their alliance in shocking fashion.

Although the creative shift had reportedly been planned for later in 2026, Rollins’ injury accelerated the angle and forced WWE to pivot on the fly.

Since then, television has leaned into unpredictability, including the introduction of a masked attacker on WWE SmackDown, as the company navigates life without two central figures.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker continue to surface.