Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Alalshikh announced in a Snapchat video that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 will take place in Saudi Arabia.

“WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027,” Alalshikh stated.

While WWE has yet to officially confirm the news, one company higher-up told us, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” The same individual pointed to recent comments from Paul “Triple H” Levesque about “inspiring change” as a possible prelude to the announcement.

There was also said to be a press release issued today before being quickly pulled. We were told it was originally distributed in Arabic, which led to confusion among English-speaking outlets who never received it.

The belief within WWE is that the company still plans to run three Saudi Arabia events in 2026, including the Royal Rumble and the previously discussed May and November premium live events. It remains unclear if the WrestleMania news impacts those plans.

Saudi officials have reportedly pushed for WrestleMania to be brought to the Kingdom since the early stages of their partnership with WWE. As recently as this year, talk of a “Super WrestleMania” concept or alternative branding had surfaced.

Internally, WWE has also looked at its new WrestlePalooza branding as a way to create additional international tentpoles, spread out marquee events, and secure site fees from bidding cities.

One source noted that a formal announcement is scheduled for later this week, potentially on Friday in Las Vegas, which would align with TKO promoting the Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez fight—an event backed by Riyadh Season.

