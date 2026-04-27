A major wave of WWE roster cuts took place on April 24, with departures causing widespread speculation within the company throughout the week leading into Friday afternoon.

By the time 5 PM ET approached, talent across the roster were already bracing for changes, with several beginning to learn they had either been released or that their contracts would not be renewed.

Around or shortly before that 5 PM window, notifications began going out internally, with an official confirmation process following shortly after.

An internal email was also circulated to certain departments acknowledging the departures.

Some talent are still technically under contract for the duration of the standard termination period. Main roster deals typically include a 90-day term, while NXT contracts generally carry a 30-day period.

In cases where contracts simply expire, there is no additional non-compete window beyond the agreement end date.

Behind the scenes, there is said to be internal discussion that TKO leadership had input on the overall direction, with final calls ultimately coming through WWE leadership including Triple H, Nick Khan, and the talent relations department, according to sources within the company.

A number of the releases were reportedly tied to roster reshuffling and making space for incoming talent, especially with ongoing discussions about SmackDown potentially shifting back to a two-hour format in the near future.

One notable situation involved Santos Escobar, who was re-signed last year but has not been utilized on the main roster since. He is currently injured and expected to be sidelined for several months.

Similar situations have occurred in recent years where talent have been released or not renewed while still awaiting medical clearance, including Karl Anderson, BJ Ray, and Ridge Holland.

On the flip side, Zoey Stark has recently been cleared to return to in-ring competition.

There was also significant surprise internally regarding Kairi Sane’s departure, particularly given her involvement in the ongoing storyline with Asuka and IYO SKY. Many within the company were reportedly frustrated that her exit came before any clear resolution or payoff to the angle.

She is expected to have strong interest from multiple promotions moving forward.

Several NXT cuts were also made as part of the overall roster changes, with additional Performance Center signings expected to be announced in the near future.

(H/T: Fightful Select)