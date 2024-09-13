Some more backstage news has surfaced regarding the WWE deal with Netflix, which brings the weekly Monday Night Raw series to the platform starting January 6.

The deal is a two-year agreement, and per the contract, Netflix has the option of extending the agreement an additional ten years upon the end of the first ten-year run. They can also opt out of the deal at the five-year mark in 2030 if they so choose.

Additionally, things are still in the air regarding the length of the show.

As noted, Raw moves back to two hours starting in October, and remains a two-hour weekly show through December as the company wraps up their existing deal with USA Network.

There will be commercials on Netflix, primarily because one of the reasons they picked up the show is because they are trying to add commercials to programming, and the wrestling audience are accustomed to sitting through commercials without issue.

It was noted that they can adjust a lot differently than on regular television how long the breaks are and not have to deal with specific time cues and hard outs. The idea is the length can change so the main events will be less predictable due to not knowing exactly when the show is going to end.

(H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com)