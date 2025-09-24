WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling are at war.

And it isn’t expected to end anytime soon.

The much-anticipated TNA Wrestling invasion of WWE NXT officially kicked off on Tuesday night’s live episode of NXT on The CW Network, broadcasting from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. The angle is not just a short-term crossover but is expected to be a long-term storyline involving both companies.

TNA is currently on the road to its Bound For Glory pay-per-view on October 12 in Lowell, MA. Interestingly, fans have noticed that the company has not announced any television tapings immediately following the big event. Instead, TNA’s next scheduled dates in November list Orlando, FL., though without a venue specified. This appears to be intentional, as the ongoing NXT–TNA partnership makes it much easier for TNA to tape multiple weeks of television in the same area where WWE holds its weekly NXT broadcasts.

On top of that, sources note that fans should expect something “unconventional” from TNA programming after Bound For Glory. While no specifics were given, the belief is that the partnership could lead to TNA tapings at the WWE Performance Center, which would not appear on standard ticketing sites.

The relationship between the two promotions is also expected to expand on WWE programming, with an accelerated NXT presence hinted at for upcoming shows.

Tuesday night’s NXT featured several familiar faces returning who had not yet been part of the crossover, though sources add that some talents were intentionally kept off television due to WWE’s preferences.

Finally, it’s worth noting that WWE Hall of Famers and reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy) have been pitched for potential involvement in the ongoing invasion storyline between NXT and TNA.

WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 takes place this Saturday, September 27 at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. TNA Bound For Glory 2025 is scheduled for October 12 at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/27 and again on 10/12 for live WWE NXT No Mercy and TNA Bound For Glory results coverage.

