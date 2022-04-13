The upgraded WWE NXT title belts were produced by veteran belt maker Wildcat Championship Belts out of Pennsylvania.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose was given her new belt during WrestleMania 38 Weekend after retaining in the Fatal 4 Way at Stand & Deliver, while NXT Champion Bron Breakker was given his new title after winning it from Dolph Ziggler on the RAW After WrestleMania.

As seen below, Wildcat noted on Facebook that WWE designed the belts, and then they fabricated them. WWE also posted four up-close images of the new designs.

There is no word on if they plan to upgrade the other NXT belts, but we will keep you updated.

