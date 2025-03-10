The March 7 episode of WWE SmackDown delivered a major twist in the Jade Cargill attacker storyline, as Naomi was officially revealed as the culprit. This revelation set the stage for a powerful and emotional promo between Naomi and Bianca Belair, which was widely praised by fans and industry insiders alike.

Internally, Ioannis Fillippides was credited as the segment’s writer, with TJ Wilson serving as the producer. According to a longtime WWE employee, this promo marked a significant moment for Naomi, who had never been given such a substantial spotlight in a segment of this nature. Many felt she delivered exceptionally well. Bianca Belair’s reaction also received strong acclaim, as did Jade Cargill’s involvement, the writing, production, and the camera work that captured the intensity of the moment.

One WWE source specifically highlighted how effectively the camera work enhanced Jade Cargill’s arrival. In total, at least six WWE insiders praised the segment, commending everyone involved—from the talent to the production and creative teams.

In related news, despite speculation, there were no reported backstage issues regarding Jade Cargill following her return to WWE programming at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

