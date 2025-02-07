Another update has surfaced regarding the arrest for battery by strangulation that led to the immediate AEW firing of Bear Boulder (Thomas Wansaw).

Thomas Wansaw, 34, known as “Boulder” of The Iron Savages, was arrested on January 13 in Winter Garden, Florida, for battery by strangulation. Deputies responded to a call from Wansaw’s fiancée, who alleged he physically attacked her, leaving visible injuries. According to the police report, Wansaw pushed her to the ground, placed his foot on her throat, and caused her to lose consciousness. He later admitted to the assault, citing an argument as the trigger.

Wansaw was arrested without incident and assigned a public defender. Initially given a no-contact order, it was later modified to prohibit only “hostile/violent contact” at the victim’s request. He is also barred from possessing firearms.

No court date is currently scheduled, and the prosecution has yet to determine whether to proceed with charges. Wansaw, who last wrestled for AEW on January 11, is reportedly no longer with the company.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)