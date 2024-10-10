Killswitch, formerly known as Luchasaurus, is facing career-threatening issues right now.

As noted, the member of The Patriarchy with Christian Cage and Nick Wayne in AEW has been dealing with complications from pneumonia in both lungs, which has kept him off of television as of late.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com provided the following detailed update on the situation:

“He is not back in the gym and he will not be back in the gym for a while and he’s not going to be back wrestling, probably, for a while. And it’s hopefully, he will be back wrestling in a while. Apparently, there were complications [a potential compromised immune system as well due to other factors, possibly sleep apnea]. He ends up getting this flu and bad oxygen uptake as a result of whatever else, turned into pneumonia. And apparently he’s at high risk for a relapse, is what I was told. The big concern is that after all of this, they’ve been running test after test, and apparently there may be permanent damage. They found calcification in a heart valve and his body is not producing iron and so he’s got a whole bunch of tests that he apparently has to take. It’s bad. It’s bad enough that he’s out of the hospital, apparently, but he still has to do oxygen. I don’t want to say it’s a career-ending issue, but it could be a career-ending issue.”

We will keep you posted.