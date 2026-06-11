New details have emerged regarding the recent sale of NJPW, including when discussions first began and how CyberAgent ultimately became involved in the deal.

As previously reported, it was announced on May 27 that Bushiroad would transfer all of its shares in New Japan Pro-Wrestling to TV Asahi and CyberAgent.

Bushiroad had owned NJPW since 2012, and under the new arrangement, TV Asahi and CyberAgent will each hold a 46.3 percent stake in the promotion.

While ownership will be split evenly, NJPW will operate as a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi, with additional support coming from CyberAgent and its extensive digital media network.

According to a report from Japanese outlet Weekly Gendai, Bushiroad had been exploring the possibility of selling NJPW for quite some time. The report claims discussions internally date back to last year, with Bushiroad eventually approaching TV Asahi’s leadership around February 2026.

“Bushiroad felt they had reached the limits of how much profit they could make from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, so they had been considering selling it since around last year,” Weekly Gendai wrote. “That’s when, around February, they approached the upper management of TV Asahi, which has been broadcasting New Japan matches for many years.”

TV Asahi, which already held a 22.7 percent stake in NJPW prior to the sale, has served as the promotion’s longtime broadcast partner.

According to the report, executives at the network were receptive to the proposal but felt their ability to maximize NJPW’s growth on their own could be limited.

As a result, CyberAgent was reportedly brought into the process.

The partnership was ultimately viewed as an ideal fit, combining TV Asahi’s strength in broadcasting with CyberAgent’s digital media expertise. CyberAgent owns the streaming platform Abema, which already features professional wrestling content and currently holds WWE’s Japanese broadcast rights, although WWE programming is expected to move to Netflix in Japan in the near future.

CyberAgent is already deeply involved in the wrestling industry through its ownership of CyberFight, the parent company of Pro Wrestling NOAH, DDT Pro Wrestling, and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. The report notes that CyberAgent views wrestling as a valuable entertainment property with significant international growth potential.

That has naturally led to speculation about possible crossover events between NJPW and other CyberAgent-owned promotions.

“Furthermore, Cyber also owns major organizations such as NOAH and DDT,” the report says. “If they acquire New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the top organization in the industry, the professional wrestling world will become a ‘Cyber Empire.’ They will also be able to hold events that fans will enjoy, such as inter-promotional matches. However, future plans are still undecided.”

While no concrete plans have been announced regarding potential inter-promotional shows, the possibility of dream matches between NJPW, NOAH, DDT, and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling could become one of the most closely watched aspects of the new ownership structure moving forward.

The sale of NJPW to TV Asahi and CyberAgent was valued at approximately 3.6 billion yen, which converts to roughly $22.6 million.