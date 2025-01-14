Penta made his highly anticipated WWE debut on the January 13 episode of WWE Raw.

According to one source, the deal with WWE had been finalized weeks earlier, following the expiration of his AEW contract on December 1.

Initially, Penta was set to team up with Rey Mysterio in a match against New Day, but it’s unclear why those plans changed. Internal sources described the early January 13 release of Penta’s merchandise as a “happy accident,” though there’s skepticism about that claim.

Penta was present backstage throughout the day, participating in photo shoots and mingling with the roster. He wasn’t hidden from view and seemed fully integrated into the day’s activities.

Reports suggest that Penta’s segment ran longer than scheduled. The match was initially planned for one segment—used to time commercial breaks rather than determine in-ring duration—but the promo exceeded WWE’s expectations. It’s unclear if this overrun caused any other segments to be cut.

Some reports hinted at backstage tension due to the overrun, but according to one source, they said they hadn’t heard of any specific heat on Penta. If there was frustration, it was likely directed at those responsible for enforcing a strict show-ending time.

Despite WWE’s flexibility with Raw timings, there was an effort to wrap the show in about two and a half hours to accommodate talent needing to catch late flights. According to multiple talents behind-the-scenes, none mentioned hearing about any heat on Penta. Instead, they acknowledged the significance of the moment for him and his family, with many expressing happiness for his successful debut.

