More details are starting to emerge regarding the upcoming season seven premiere of Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring.

As previously noted, the new season premieres on July 7 and will kick off with a three-part documentary centered around Jeff Jarrett and the history of TNA Wrestling.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy revealed that both he and his brother Jeff Hardy participated in lengthy interviews for the project.

According to Hardy, the documentary will take more of a redemption-story approach while covering Jarrett’s personal and professional struggles through the years.

“In speaking with Jeff Jarrett, had a great conversation with him a couple months ago, and he told me they were talking about doing this, and they’re doing a Dark Side of the Ring, which is kind of a redemption story, which is very cool,” Hardy said on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

“We were sold on it. While we were out in Vegas, Jeff and I both did very long-form interviews talking about everything from the very beginning. When we first met Jeff Jarrett, interacting with him, him and Owen asking if they could put the Tag Team titles on us when we were wearing tights back in the day with hope and faith and plaids, just for a few weeks to kind of build us and make us. Go into everything that Jeff Jarrett has been through, losing his friend Owen, losing his first wife, how his life has been.”

The documentary is expected to touch on several major moments in Jarrett’s life, including the death of his longtime friend and tag team partner Owen Hart, the loss of his first wife Jill Jarrett, and his battle with addiction.

Hardy also indicated the series may paint a much different picture of TNA than wrestling fans have seen in past years.

A lot has changed.

According to Hardy, part of the documentary focuses on the company’s current momentum and how far both Jarrett and TNA have come since some of the promotion’s darkest periods.

“Even up to that with TNA, whenever we left, whenever we returned to WrestleMania 33, WWE, just the whole to-do. And it felt great to be a part of something that did feel like a redemption story,” Hardy said. “Because not only did we talk about how Jeff Jarrett came out the other end in a much better place and how he has gained everyone’s respect from what he has done, we talked about the condition of TNA right now, how it is in a good place and it is actually thriving on AMC.”

Hardy went on to say he believes this installment could end up featuring the “biggest star power” ever assembled for an episode of Dark Side of the Ring, noting that numerous names were interviewed extensively for the project.

Both Matt and Jeff Hardy reportedly sat for interviews lasting more than two hours each.

The first two parts of the Jarrett/TNA documentary will air on July 7, with the third and final installment scheduled for the following week.