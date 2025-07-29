WWE is holding another round of tryouts this week, but details are being kept close to the vest regarding exactly who’s involved.

One source noted that while it was previously reported that former AEW star “Legit” Leyla Hirsch had a tryout for a potential referee role, there’s been a wide range of talent brought in—both in size and style.

In fact, a WWE source jokingly quipped, “I thought we met our short quota by bringing in Big Trouble Ben Bishop for a tryout next week.” Bishop, for the record, stands close to seven feet tall.

The same source confirmed Bishop is expected to participate in an upcoming WWE tryout.

This week’s session, held in New Jersey as part of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend, includes a number of prospects from across Europe, with several names coming in from the UK and Irish independent scenes.

Among the notables are Goldenboy Santos and Rayne Leverkusen, both of whom were previously involved in WWE’s London tryouts earlier this year. Also in the mix this week are LJ Cleary, Omari, and CBL. Social media influencer Meghan Walker is also present for the tryouts.

These athletes and models are also expected at the WWE SummerSlam Weekend tryouts in New Jersey this coming weekend:

* Maliq Carr, a Michigan State football player with a strong athletic build and Division I experience.

* Ahmed Essam, an Egyptian amateur wrestler who previously took part in WWE’s London tryouts this past April. He’s received a second invite, indicating strong interest from WWE officials.

* Eduardo Godinho, a Brazilian marathon runner and online fitness personality bringing a unique endurance-athlete profile to the Performance Center.

* Zoey Hines, a former Boston College softball player who also competed for the French National Softball Team, showing international competitive experience.

* Syd Langston, a Canadian hockey player turned Instagram model, representing the kind of crossover appeal WWE often seeks.

* Ariana Wright, who held the title of Miss Maryland 2023 and competed in track & field at the University of Maryland, combining pageant presence with collegiate athleticism.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the WWE SummerSlam Weekend tryouts continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)