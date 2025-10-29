An update has surfaced regarding a WWE Hall of Fame legend who was recently placed under hospice care.
For those who missed it, as we reported here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Tuesday morning, Mike Rotunda was placed under hospice care due to health issues.
In an update, the Rotunda family issued a public statement on Tuesday regarding the situation. The full statement reads as follows:
PUBLIC STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE ROTUNDA FAMILY
Our family would like to take a moment to clarify some information currently circulating online regarding my father, Mike Rotunda, Yes, my uncle Barry did make a comment mentioning that my father is in hospice care while answering a question about my late brother, Windham, whom we lost two years ago.
My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center. He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20th, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center. where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery.
It has already been a long road, and we know there is still a long road ahead-but our faith in God remains strong. Anyone who knows my dad knows that it’s his strength, work ethic, and athleticism that have carried him through not just this, but every challenge life has thrown his way. If there’s one person I have faith in, it’s Captain Mike.
We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the wrestling world and our local communities. At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we continue walking this journey together but we warmly welcome continued prayers, good energy and healing thoughts for his recovery.
With love and gratitude,
Mika Rotunda