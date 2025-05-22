As noted, WrestleNomics.com reported earlier today that WWE has quietly scrapped plans to hold WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, Louisiana — a surprising turn given that the city had previously been announced as the event’s host.

WWE has since confirmed the change to select sources, citing that New Orleans is still expected to host a future WrestleMania as part of a broader agreement that remains under wraps.

The abrupt change has sparked widespread reaction across the wrestling world.

Internally, the response has been a mix of surprise and indifference. Several WWE staff members and talents were caught off guard, particularly given that the announcement for WrestleMania 41 came unusually late last year. With no official word yet on the location for WrestleMania 42, some have noted this is among the latest the company has gone without revealing the host city in recent memory.

Despite the shock by some, others within WWE aren’t overly concerned.

Multiple performers noted that the company typically manages all logistics for WrestleMania week, and that their focus hasn’t yet shifted to next year’s event. A few even admitted they hadn’t given it much thought and remain unaware of where the show is now headed.

Behind the scenes, WWE’s current leadership continues to show a willingness to delay announcements and pivot plans if it means a greater financial return. This strategic flexibility has become a hallmark of the current regime.

Outside WWE, however, the reaction has been more intense. Sources indicate that WrestleCon had already locked in a venue contract for New Orleans, making this change especially disruptive. While there’s no confirmation yet on whether other independent promotions had signed similar deals, it’s not uncommon for third-party wrestling events to begin planning a year in advance in anticipation of WrestleMania week.

One source claims that WrestleMania 42 will instead be hosted by an international location.

With the sudden shift, several companies are now scrambling to determine the new host city for WrestleMania 42 and make necessary adjustments. Expect more updates as the situation develops.

