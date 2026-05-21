More details have surfaced regarding the recent arrest of WWE Superstar Ludwig Kaiser.

As noted earlier this week, Kaiser, real name Marcel Barthel, was arrested in Orange County, Florida on May 20 and charged with battery.

According to newly released arrest records, the incident allegedly stems from an altercation that took place on April 24 at the Orlando apartment complex where Kaiser resides. The alleged victim, identified as another male resident in the building, claims the confrontation occurred outside of an elevator.

Per the report, the resident alleged that Kaiser and a female companion were being “uncontrollably intimate” inside the elevator and aggressively kissing. The man reportedly told the pair to “please have some manners,” which allegedly escalated the situation into a physical altercation.

The documents state that the alleged victim accused Kaiser of attacking him following the verbal exchange.

The affidavit reads as follows:

[The victim] stated he was battered by an unknown white male just outside the elevator on the 12th floor. [The victim] advised that at approximately 1830 hours, he entered the elevator and was followed by an unknown white male and an unknown white female. [The victim] stated that as the elevator ascended, the male and female began acting in an ‘uncontrollably intimate’ manner, which he described as aggressively kissing.

[The victim] stated that once the elevator reached the 12th floor, he exited the elevator and told the couple to ‘please have some manners.’ [The victim] advised that immediately after making the statement, the unknown male began attacking him. [The victim] described the attack as the male punching him multiple times and pushing him to the ground. [The victim] further stated the male made threats of additional violence toward him.

Additional details regarding the terms of Kaiser’s bond have also emerged. As part of the conditions of his release, Kaiser is prohibited from having any contact with the alleged victim. He also cannot possess firearms, consume alcohol to the point of intoxication, or possess controlled substances or drug paraphernalia unless legally prescribed. He is additionally required to maintain a separate residence from the alleged victim.

Another noteworthy detail from the report is that Kaiser reportedly became aware of the warrant while in Mexico on May 19 for WWE/AAA-related appearances. After learning about the warrant, he reportedly arranged to return to Orlando the following day and turn himself in voluntarily.

Kaiser was ultimately released after posting a $1,000 bond and is said to be maintaining his innocence regarding the allegations.

The report also notes that Kaiser has filed a motion requesting permission to continue traveling domestically and internationally while the case proceeds.

Additionally, he has filed a motion requesting he be permitted to continue traveling both locally and internationally: