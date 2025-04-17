AEW star Darby Allin has officially kicked off his journey to the summit of Mount Everest.

Allin is tackling the climb with the help of Adventure Consultants, a renowned expedition company based in New Zealand that specializes in guided treks to Everest and other high-altitude peaks.

Joining Allin for the initial leg of the journey were his brother Zach and his mother Michelle. The trio began their trek to Everest Base Camp on April 7, departing from Kathmandu. This early portion of the trip, commonly referred to as the acclimatization phase, helps climbers adjust to the extreme elevation before the actual ascent.

Ang Dorjee Sherpa, a member of the Adventure Consultants team, has been chronicling the expedition through updates on the company’s official website. On April 11, the group shared a photo from Namche Bazaar, with Sherpa noting, “Darby is having an amazing time hiking with his mother and brother, sharing the journey with them along the way to Everest Base Camp.”

The next day, April 12, marked what was described as an “active rest day.” Allin and his fellow climbers took part in a seven-hour hike above the town of Khunde, an area known for its breathtaking panoramic views. They also visited the Sir Edmund Hillary Museum and school.

“Darby really enjoyed hiking with the main team,” Sherpa wrote in the trip log. “On the way down we visited the Sir Edmund Hillary museum and school. The team enjoyed watching short videos about how much Sir Edmund Hillary helped the people of the Khumbu Valley. Then we came back to Namche, had a late lunch, and rested until dinner. Tomorrow we are heading to Phortse, which is at 3,950 meters.”

On April 15, the team embarked on another active rest day, hiking approximately five hours to Nakarsthang Ri, a ridge situated at 16,665 feet.

“Yesterday we received a blessing from Lama Ngawang Plajor,” Sherpa reported. “He gave us a Rhunga, a sacred Buddhist necklace for good luck. After the blessing, we had lunch in Pangboche and continued our trek to Pheriche, with snow and wind pounding our Gore-Tex jackets.”

The official start of Allin’s Everest climb began shortly after, as the team bid farewell to those who were only part of the trekking portion—namely his brother and mother. From Pheriche, the expedition moved on to Chhukhung.

“Darby is doing great!” Sherpa wrote in the latest update. “It took three and a half hours. It was a clear day with fantastic views. Tomorrow we’ll continue our acclimatization with a hike up Chhukhung Ri, a nearby hill that stands at 5,540 meters.”

Allin’s journey up Everest is just beginning, but the adventure is already proving to be as challenging as it is inspiring.

Darby Allin’s climb of Mount Everest is being documented on the official AdventureConsultants.com website.