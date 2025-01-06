Even more spoilers and backstage news and notes have surfaced for tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix debut show from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

Featured below is a detailed rundown.

The following updates are circulating regarding tonight’s WWE show:

NXT Roster Presence:

* The NXT roster is expected to attend. Sources told Fightful’s Corey Brennan this is due to their show in Los Angeles tomorrow, requiring the roster to be present early.

Sponsorship Announcements:

* Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer has been unveiled as a multi-year sponsor. Fightful reported over the weekend that Hogan has been discussed for future appearances.

* Fortnite is also expected to sponsor the event, as its branding is prominently displayed on the ring mats.

Production Updates:

* Bruce Prichard returned to the road with WWE last week and is anticipated to fully resume his role for today’s Netflix show.

* WWE’s Netflix programming reportedly allows for “flexible” run times, potentially exceeding three hours.

* International audiences watching via Netflix are not expected to encounter commercial breaks.

Talent & Creative Updates:

* The Rock is planned to appear on tonight’s show. No new updates regarding his WrestleMania status have been provided, but creative has prepared plans accounting for his potential participation or absence.

* Roman Reigns will wrestle tonight—his first match on Raw or SmackDown since late 2022, and his first Raw appearance since mid-2022.

Event Expectations:

* Tonight’s show has been described as “wild” and “PLE quality,” with sources at the Intuit Dome indicating significant surprises and production elements.

* WWE broke its exclusivity with the Staples Center/Crypto.com Arena for this event, allowing AEW to host Revolution at the venue.

Programming Changes:

* Wrath of Man, a Guy Ritchie film starring Jason Statham, will occupy the USA Network’s 8 PM slot, replacing WWE Raw for the evening.

Rehearsals & Match Card:

* An early Raw rehearsal sheet included six men’s segments and one women’s, though not all talent was present, and plans remain subject to change.

* Talent speculates Penta and Becky Lynch may appear, but this has not been confirmed.

Announcements & Collectibles:

* WWE will reveal new collaborations with collectibles partners during tonight’s show.

* Multiple surprises are planned, and anticipation is high for tonight’s event.

