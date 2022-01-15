Last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Pinnacle member Shawn Spears defeating an enhancement talent named Andrew Everett.

The official AEW Enhancement Talent Twitter account has since released several details about Everett, who commentary put over as a 14 year veteran of the wrestling business. He previously held tag team gold in multiple promotions including IMPACT, PWG, AAW, PWF, and CWF Mid-Atlantic.

Everett has also held singles gold in his career, with RevPro’s British Cruiserweight championship being his highest honor. Aside from winning titles he’s wrestled for ROH, GCW, CZW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and indies all around the world. Check out full details on Everett below.

