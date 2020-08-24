Details About Roman Reigns’ Return At SummerSlam

As seen last night, Roman Reigns made his long awaited return to the WWE last night by attacking both The Fiend and Braun Strowman. It’s believed that this is the reason why Braun Strowman was given the role as heel in his feud with the Fiend.
As far as Reigns’ return, very few people were told it was happening including most talent. It was kept very close to the chest with top management.
(Credit: f4wonline.com)
