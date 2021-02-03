Fightful Select recently spoke with Australian wrestling star Shazza McKenzie, who gave the publication an update on her work with AEW.

McKenzie says that current AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes wanted to bring her in to use at some point, but some issues with McKenzie’s visa delayed the process. She was able to attend the inaugural Double or Nothing pay per view, and was hoping to be used for ALL OUT 2019, but again the visa issues were not figured out in time.

Despite not working the pay per view McKenzie was brought in a few weeks prior to work a taping of AEW DARK, which worked out timing wise as she was already in the states for a taping with SHIMMER. McKenzie was told to contact SCU member Christopher Daniels at the time. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic McKenzie has not had much contact with AEW for reasons that should seem obvious.

