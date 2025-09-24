— During a recent appearance on the “Going Ringside” podcast, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton reflected on her Barbie-inspired entrance at WrestleMania 41. Stratton revealed that she originally pitched the concept during her time in NXT but was told it wasn’t possible due to trademark issues.

She explained how Mattel, WWE’s longtime licensing and toy partner, later stepped in to help bring the idea to life for her WrestleMania debut. She said,

“Back in NXT, I had pitched this idea to come out of the Barbie box. However, with trademarking and stuff like that, it wasn’t going to work out. I believe Mattel reached out and they offered this idea to have the long screens and have me dance on it. It was a dream come true for me because I have been wanting to do something like this in NXT. To have it debut at my first WrestleMania was such an amazing opportunity and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without Triple H and Mattel.”

At WrestleMania 41 (Night One), Stratton successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair, making her big-stage entrance all the more memorable.

— On a recent episode of the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, The Miz praised former United States Champion Jacob Fatu, calling the Samoan Werewolf a talent capable of accomplishing anything he sets his sights on in the wrestling world.

On wrestling Samoans in WWE: “By the way, in the ring, if you’re in the ring with a Samoan and I know a lot of people won’t understand this. Samoans are just so smooth and so good. There’s a reason why Jimmy and Jey are at the top of where they’re at, where they become as a tag team, and the reason they’re there is because of how good they truly are.”

On how good Jacob Fatu is: “I think Jacob, the world is his oyster. I think he has all the talent to become whatever he wants to be in this business. Because I watch and I see the little intricacies, the little things, the connection with the audience that they all have. I mean, you watch Jey come out there, the entire arena is erupting, and they feel that energy that they have. I think Jacob has that same energy when he’s in the ring. I want to see what he’s going to do next. So I really can’t wait to see what they’ll be able to do.”

— On a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T weighed in on Stephanie Vaquer’s victory over IYO SKY to capture the Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza.

On the win: “I want to say congratulations to Stephanie Vaquer for literally catching lightning in a bottle. I’m talking about that meteoric rise from NXT to the main roster, all the way to the World Championship. I want to give that young lady a lot, a lot of props here inside the Hall of Fame. She did it, She did it, and she’s done it in grand fashion. She’s a hell of a performer, she’s a hell of a wrestler, and she’s a hell of an entertainer. Stephanie Vaquer, congratulations to you for becoming the El Grand Campeon.”

On Stephanie Vaquer’s win being a changing of the guard: “Changing of the Guard, man. That’s what I see more than anything. Of course, we’ve had Charlotte reigning supreme for many, many years. Becky Lynch, Bayley — these ladies, they’ve been bringing the noise for quite some time. And now we got IYO SKY, who came along and proved that — you know, she proved that she is truly one of the best that has ever put on a pair of boots. She can go with anybody in the ring. She’s just as good or better than any of the ladies that she step in the ring with on any given night. That’s just a fact.

“And for someone like — there again, the company to believe in Stephanie Vaquer to be the one. The one to actually carry that mantle as the WWE Champion. There again, in such a short amount of time put in. Seemed like Stephanie just got here, and now she’s the world champion. But truly deserving of it at the same time.”

