This weekend IMPACT Wrestling will be invading Las Vegas for a set of television tapings, which will be taking place over the course of two nights and will include content all the way up until the promotion’s Overdrive pay-per-view.

The show, entitled “Sin City Showdown,” will occur on Friday October 21st and Saturday October 22nd from Sam’s Town Casino, a venue that IMPACT has used several times in the past.

Tickets information can be found here.