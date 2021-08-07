Some big news that was circulating yesterday was NXT superstar Adam Cole preparing for a meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ahead of last night’s SmackDown, with many speculating that the meeting would revolve around Cole’s new deal with the company after word surfaced that his contract was expiring later this month. Fightful Select has since released the following notes regarding the meeting:

-It appeared that McMahon made the meeting with Cole a “high priority” as the former NXT champion was taken directly to the Chairman’s office upon arrival. Many higher-ups were told that the meeting went extraordinarily well and that McMahon took a liking to Cole on a personal level.

-The report notes that Cole was not around during the broadcast of SmackDown. Originally the meeting was set for the previous week’s show in Minnesota but they delayed it a week for logistical reasons since last night’s episode was in Tampa.

-As of right now there are pitches for Cole to appear on Raw and SmackDown, with sources telling Fightful Select that he’s wanted for the main roster if he does indeed decided to re-sign with WWE.