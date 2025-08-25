All Elite Wrestling continues to fill out the rest of their 2025 calendar.

As noted, the promotion announced the details for their return to the United Kingdom during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view over the weekend, as well as their return to Australia.

In an update, on Monday morning the company announced that their AEW Dynamite six-year anniversary show will take place on October 1 from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Additionally, an AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special event was announced for Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida in the second week of October, as well as an AEW Collision taping on October 2 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL. and AEW tapings in San Antonio and Houston, Texas.

