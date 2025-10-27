All Elite Wrestling is headed to “The Cornhusker State” for their final show of 2025.

AEW has officially announced that its final event of 2025 will take place in Nebraska, as Dynamite: New Year’s Smash is set for Wednesday, December 31st at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena near Omaha.

“Ring in the New Year with AEW,” the announcement began. “AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash takes over the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, NE. on New Year’s Eve, Wed, Dec 31!”

The announcement continued, “Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 11/3. Sign up to be an AEWTix.com.”

The special New Year’s-themed episode has become AEW’s traditional year-end event, serving as the fallout show from the Worlds End pay-per-view, which will be held just days earlier on Saturday, December 27th at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

AEW’s promotional graphic for the show features “Hangman” Adam Page, Kris Statlander, and Darby Allin, hinting that all three may play key roles in the final Dynamite of the year.

Tickets for New Year’s Smash go on sale to the general public next Monday, November 3rd.

This will mark AEW’s second visit to the Liberty First Credit Union Arena, following its Nebraska debut earlier this year when the venue hosted a March taping of Dynamite along with two one-hour Slam Dunk Collision specials filmed the same night.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/31 for live AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash results coverage from Omaha, BE.

For those interested, you can also read details about WWE NXT’s final premium live event of 2025.