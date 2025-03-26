This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw another entertaining chapter in Chad Gable’s transformation into his Lucha Libre-inspired persona, El Grande Americano. In a match that received widespread backstage praise, Gable squared off against Dragon Lee in a thrilling encounter that seamlessly blended comedy with top-tier athleticism.

Wrestling under a masked alter ego, Gable continues to showcase his versatility, balancing technical prowess with an evolving character-driven performance. The bout took a dramatic turn when Dragon Lee’s mask was removed mid-match, allowing Gable to take advantage by locking in his signature ankle lock for the decisive victory.

According to WrestleVotes on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, the match was met with significant praise from WWE insiders:

“I did hear there was some heavy praise coming out of that match last night. Gable and Dragon Lee killed it. Crowd loved it, people backstage loved it. And that’s no surprise—Chad Gable has been getting this for years and we know what kind of talent Dragon Lee has. So good on both of them.”

Gable’s ability to mix technical wrestling with comedic elements continues to make him a standout performer, earning support from both fans and WWE officials. Meanwhile, Dragon Lee’s impressive consistency further cements his status as one of the company’s fastest-rising stars.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, both competitors are gaining significant momentum, leaving fans eager to see what’s next for them in WWE’s ever-evolving landscape.