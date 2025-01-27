Big. E is bringing his positive energy to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Head writer of the new Disney+ series, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman,” Jeff Trammell, confirmed that the WWE Superstar will be lending his vocals to the show.

“Yes you did,” Trammell confirmed when asked by Brandon Davis of Phase Hero if he heard Big E.’s voice in the new show. “Yes you certainly did.”

Trammell was then asked how he was able to get Big E. to join the show.

“I asked him,” he said. “He was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s the best, yeah.”

He continued, “We’ve been recording him since a few years ago. I mean, the first time he recorded, he was still wearing the neck brace. We’re very fortunate to have E, he’s incredible, he’s been the absolute best to work with. I love him.”

