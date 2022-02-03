NJPW star Chase Owens recently revealed on his Twitch stream that he had signed a new deal with New Japan and will be remaining with them for the foreseeable future.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Owens signed a five-year extension with NJPW worth upwards of 150,000-200,000 per year, with Owens having the option to renegotiate the amount at the end of each year. The report adds that the Crown Jewel’s previous deal was for three years.

Owens wrestled in marquee matchups at last month’s WrestleKingdom 16 pay-per-view. He’s been with the company since 2014, and joined the popular Bullet Club faction in 2015.