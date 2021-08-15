Fightful Select has released an update on pro-wrestling star Chelsea Green, and her plans during this free agency period. Details are below.

-Since her WWE Release Green has worked with NWA, ROH, and IMPACT. The report states that she was set to work for the lucha-libre promotion AAA as well but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused a delay.

-As of this writing Green has yet to officially sign a contract with anyone, but it is noted that all of the companies that she has appeared for were aware that she planned on working with the other.

-Along with her wrestling ventures she’s also appeared in a Pabst Blue Ribbon commercial.