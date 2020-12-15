According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW superstar and former world champion Chris Jericho’s contract with NJPW did expire at some point, and he is not expected to appear at next month’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view.

Reports are that former NJPW President Harold Meij was not looking at bringing Jericho back in due to his large price tag. However, since Meij is now out of that position interest in the Demo God has returned, and there’s a possibility he gets brought back later in 2021 for a major event, possibly Dominion.

There’s also mention of Jericho and Moxley still having NJPW appearances left on their contracts, something that has been impossible for them to uphold due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the travel restrictions put in place because of the outbreak. Jericho last appeared at this year’s WrestleKingdom 14, where he defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in what many considered a dream matchup.