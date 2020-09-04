During the media call with Tony Khan today, Khan brought up details about the FTW title and how AEW has unrevealed plans on using it in the future. The title was used in ECW and is currently held by Brian Cage in AEW.

AEW is able to use the title because it wasn’t created by ECW and wasn’t their property. The title was designed and created through Taz and has no legal ties to ECW. Taz paid for the title himself.

The FTW title recently made headlines when Chris Jericho said it “didn’t mean anything” on his podcast and that AEW doesn’t need more titles, including that one. Prior to that, Taz had defended the idea of the title being used on AEW TV because of fan criticism.

