Details have emerged on how Danhausen’s WWE WrestleMania group segment came together, with one member revealing that The Miz played a major role in shaping the comedic spot backstage.

Speaking with Rewind Recap Relive, Richard Fitzwell of MicroMania Midget Wrestling explained that the original concept for the Danhausen segment steadily evolved once rehearsals got underway, with The Miz helping expand the idea far beyond its early version.

He credited Miz with initiating one of the key comedic beats that ended up in the final segment.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “It was supposed to be something simple, just walk out with him down the ramp and it evolved into something bigger. We had The Miz come to our dressing room, he asked us if we could pick him up. He started that. Backstage, we lifted him up and he said, ‘Alright, I’m gonna go to production and see if we can add it to the skit.’ Then we went to rehearsal, John Cena was sidestage, Danhausen asked John Cena to be part of the production.”

From there, Fitzwell detailed how the segment continued to grow during rehearsal, eventually becoming a full multi-layered comedy sequence involving several WWE names.

“Then they asked if we would come into the ring and then one of the gentlemen gets pushed, and then one of our other guys punched Kit in the lower area, then we pummel him. Then, again, we go to Miz and carry him out. So that was all built out, evolved, like I said – it was simple and then it evolved into something big. And to have John Cena out there, plus The Miz, and Danhausen, that’s like a dream come true.”

Fitzwell also made note of the positive reaction they received afterward, including praise from both John Cena and Triple H.

“And then after the fact, John Cena and Triple H came to us and said, ‘What a great job and we would love to have you back in the future.'”