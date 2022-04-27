TMZ has revealed new details and video from SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso’s July 2021 DUI arrest in Pensacola, Florida. It’s also been revealed how the case was recently wrapped.

As noted, Uso was arrested on Monday, July 5 in Pensacola, Florida after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light while speeding. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and running a red light. He was bailed out of jail the next morning. You can click here for our original report on the arrest from the police report, along with the mugshot.

In an update, the video seen below shows how Uso seemed to be triggered by a comment made by a Pensacola Police officer shortly after the cop pulled him over for allegedly speeding and running a red light. After the cop asked Uso to step out of his Dodge Charger, claiming he smelled an odor of alcohol coming from inside the car, he appeared to sincerely wish Uso good luck in passing field sobriety tests.

“I’m hoping you beat it this time, too,” the officer said, in an apparent reference to Uso’s 2019 DUI arrest in the same city.

That remark seemed to upset Uso.

“Are you serious?!” Uso asked the cop. “Are you serious?! Why would you say that? I just — it’s all good.”

A short time later, Uso was taken to a nearby parking lot to attempt to prove his sobriety. He confronted the cop again about the comment.

“That’s crazy, right?” Uso said. “He didn’t have to say that shit.”

“The nice thing?” the cop replied.

“The nice thing?!” Uso fired back, before adding, “Bro, you don’t need to say the shit you’re saying. I get it. I’ve been here. Let’s do it.”

The cop then tried to conduct a field sobriety test, by putting a pen in front of Uso’s eyes, but Uso clearly wasn’t over the cop’s previous comment.

“You’re an asshole,” Uso said. “You’re the one that’s worse. You had a remark — you made a remark you shouldn’t have did.”

The cop seemed to try to apologize, saying, “I think you misunderstood. So, I’m sorry. I was actually being nice. But, I’m sorry.”

Uso eventually dropped the issue, but cops claim he failed field sobriety tests, and arrested him for DUI. Police say Uso blew a .202 and a .205 during the arrest. He was charged with misdemeanor DUI.

Court records show that Uso took a plea deal earlier this month to close out the case. He plead no contest to the charge but as a part of the agreement, Uso was required to complete several courses related to the incident. TMZ noted that the classes were completed earlier this month.

You can see the video below:

