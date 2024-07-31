WWE announced earlier this year that 2025’s WrestleMania 41 will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WrestleNomics has released a report today revealing how Sin City won the bid to host The Showcase of the Immortals. Details are below.

* Wrestlenomics confirmed WWE will receive a $5 million grant from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) to bring Wrestlemania to the city in 2025.

* Deal finalized less than two months before the May 4 announcement, despite Minneapolis being the initial frontrunner.

* WWE will also get rent-free use of the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall and benefit from an LVCVA branding campaign.

* LVCVA, a governmental body, responded to public records requests but redacted some local economic benefit estimates.

* LVCVA previously paid WWE a $300,000 site fee and $30,000 in marketing for Summerslam 2021.

* David Beachnau from Detroit Sports Commission contacted LVCVA’s Lisa Motley in June 2023 to discuss WWE’s branding demands for Summerslam 2023 in Detroit.

* WWE branding was prominent throughout Detroit during Summerslam 2023.

* Beachnau found the new WWE staff tougher to negotiate with compared to former executive John Saboor.

* WWE’s merger with UFC into TKO led to a more aggressive site fee strategy.

* Motley revealed LVCVA paid $300,000 for hosting and $30,000 for marketing for Summerslam 2021.

* Summerslam 2022 in Detroit had an $8.5 million gate and visitors from all 50 states and 20 countries.

* Motley initially stated in February 2023 that LVCVA was not in discussions about Wrestlemania.

* Serious talks for Wrestlemania in Las Vegas began around March 4, 2023, with TKO live events executive Peter Dropick.

* Wendy Blackshaw from Minnesota Sports & Events hinted at a major event (likely Wrestlemania) coming to Minnesota.

* Local media in Minnesota speculated Minneapolis was a finalist for Wrestlemania 2025.

* A StarTribune article suggested Minneapolis was a contender, but Motley was confident Las Vegas would secure the event.