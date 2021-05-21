Several indie talents are working the WWE Performance Center tryouts for males this week. Fightful Select reported the following details:

* Tyson Maddux- 34 years old. Were specifically told he has a fantastic dropkick. Worked AEW Dark, teaming with Shawn Dean

* Ray Jaz- 25 years old, has worked in the Northeast, and appeared on multiple episodes of AEW Dark.

* Tony Vega- 29 years old, 6’1″, 210 pounds.

* Idris Abraham- 29 year old cruiserweight. Worked the Global Battle Royal on WWE Raw in 2018 as The Sultan Of Shawarma, and a Main Event match against The Ascension in 2015. Has over a dozen IMPACT Wrestling appearances.

* Rayo- 29 year old wrestler listed from Peru. Worked a dozen ROH/Future of Honor dates, including a couple of the NJPW/ROH shows. Also worked short EVOLVE matches.

* Robert Fuchs- 29 years old, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds.

* Nate Carter-34 years old, 6 feet tall, 265 pounds & David McCall- 34 years old, 6’2″, 220- CZW regulars who have also worked Beyond as the tag team The REP. Wrested on GCW Fight Forever.

* Brady Pierce- 29 years old, 6’4″, 225. Wrestled on seven summer 2020 AEW Dark episodes, usually in tag team matches. Regularly works in the Georgia area.

* Wheeler Yuta- 24 years old, and one of the higher profile invitees. Has been working ROH TV of late, and is a Beyond regular. Has also appeared in televised matches for MLW, and appeared for most high level indies such as CZW, GCW, AIW, EVOLVE, CHIKARA, and AAW.

* Will Allday- 32 years old. Appeared in four AEW Dark matches in April. Has worked numerous UWN and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood shows. Actually won a match on WWE Raw against Curt Hawkins by DQ in June 2018.

* David Ali- 32 Years old. Worked 11 AEW Dark matches between June 2020 and April 2021, mostly in tag team action. Also has some experience in WWN working Style Battle shows.

* Ariel Levy- 36 years old Chilean wrestler who appeared on a couple of December 2020 episodes of AEW Dark.

* Joshua Dawkins- 23 years old, Orlando based pro wrestler who has trained at D-Von Dudley’s school.

* EJ Risk//Eric James- 33 years old. Wrestled on AEW Dark in February, but probably most well known to WWE fans as Lana’s first husband from the wedding with Bobby Lashley.

* John Skyler- 33 years old. Has been all over TV for years, most recently working AEW Dark 14 times over the course of a year. Has appeared on WWE Raw, Smackdown, Main Event, NXT (six times), ROH and TNA in Total Nonstop Deletion. He’s been participating in EC3’s Free The Narrative series.

* Patrick Scott- 24 years old, 6’2″. Works the North Carolina scene a lot, appeared in episodes of NXT at just 19-20 years old, facing Kona Reeves and Heavy Machinery.

* Alexander James- 29 years old, 6’2″, 230 pounds. One of the more high profile names at the tryouts. Has worked a lot of WXW and CZW, in addition to Bloodsport and numerous indies as a successful, well traveled independent wrestler.

* Romeo Quevedo- 33 years old, 6’1″, 270. Has heavily worked the Florida scene for over a decade. Appeared on an episode of NXT in 2017 in a losing effort to the Authors of Pain.

* Jason Cade- 30 years old. Will be familiar to WWE fans as he often is seen training with Natalya, as if him working TV on 205 Live, ROH, AEW Dark, Monday Night Raw, MLW, IMPACT, and EVOLVE wasn’t enough.

* Jake Logan- 27 year old wrestler trained by Dory Funk Jr. Performed on AEW Dark in April, and was a WWN regular in 2020 into 2021. The youngest NWA National Champion in history, winning it at only 23 years old.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.