Natalya says Jacob Fatu has taken on a coaching role at The Dungeon, including helping train the sons of WWE legend Tatanka.

While discussing the work ethic and constant learning that goes into training at the Hart family facility, Natalya singled out Fatu for not only working on his own craft but also helping those around him.

Speaking on TMZ’s Inside The Ring (see video below), Natalya revealed that Tatanka’s sons, Joseph Chavis and Jeremiah Chavis, have been training at The Dungeon for roughly six months, with Fatu helping coach them.

“You never stop working and learning and fighting through stuff,” Natalya said. “And when Jacob Fatu comes to the dungeon, he’s not just coming there for himself. What I love about Jacob is that he’s actually coaching others. Jacob has been coaching Tatanka’s sons. And so Tatanka’s two boys have been coming and training with us for like the last six months.”

Natalya went on to praise Fatu for using his experience and comfort inside the ring to help the aspiring wrestlers with more than just the physical side of the business.

“And now Jacob because of his level of comfort in the ring, you’ll watch him working with them on promos and you’ll watch them watch Jacob working with them in the ring,” she continued. “And like that’s what I love is that every single person in this industry should be focusing on not just how to get themselves over, which is great, but also paying it forward.”

Tatanka, real name Chris Chavis, spent multiple runs with WWE and was one of the company’s most recognizable stars during the early 1990s. His sons are now learning the business under the guidance of Natalya and others at The Dungeon, with Fatu apparently taking an active role in their development.