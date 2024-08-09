Some more information on WWE signing Jacob Henry, son of Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jacob has been signed as a part of WWE’s NIL (Next-In-Line) program, meaning he will be paid by the company while he attends University of Oklahoma. He will be competing for the school’s wrestling team, which is said to be one of the very best in the country. The report mentions that he will also be trying out for the Oklahoma football team this spring.

If you missed it, here was Jacob announcing his deal with WWE at the Rumble Remix event.

BREAKING NEWS! Jacob Henry announces that he’s signed with @WWE during Mark Henry’s set at Remix Rumble! pic.twitter.com/gzOq0Ay0YH — Joey Karni (@theanglejoey) August 2, 2024

Meanwhile, Mark Henry has been pegged as a head host for Busted Open Radio following his departure from AEW.