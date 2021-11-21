Fightful Select has released a new report on ROH superstar Jonathan Gresham, and the details of his contract ahead of the promotion’s planned hiatus in 2022. Highlights are below.

-Gresham is set to take on Bandido at the ROH Final Battle for the world championship in December, but he tells the publication that his contract expires at the end of the year. He is preparing to launch his own organization, entitled, “TERMINUS,” which occurs on January 16th in Atlanta.

-It is noted that Gresham has remained incredibly loyal to ROH despite all of the big changes coming ahead, and considers himself a ROH guy “until the end.” There are still some talents who will remain under contract through March of 2022, and will be paid through that period even though ROH won’t be running shows.

