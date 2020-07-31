Details on Matt Cardona’s Current AEW Contract

As noted, this week’s AEW Dynamite episode saw Matt Cardona make his debut for the company. The former Zack Ryder saved AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes from an attack by The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver.
Cardona is currently working a five-appearance deal with AEW, according to WrestlingInc. That can change, especially considering how Rhodes and Cardona are good friends, but for now the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is just under a short-term contract with AEW.
WWE released Cardona from his contract back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. He had been with WWE since signing his first developmental deal back in early 2006.
Cardona will make his AEW in-ring debut this coming Wednesday as he and Cody team up to face Reynolds and Silver on Dynamite.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.
